BB’s Bath Bakery opens in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business in downtown Bismarck officially opened its doors Saturday after four months of construction.

BB’s Bath Bakery sells homemade bath and body products. The business started selling its products online in 2019. Before the store’s opening, vendor shows were the only place to see the products in person.

“I think that’s the benefit of having a store, is people actually get to touch it, smell it, that kind of stuff before they buy it,” said owner Becky Bjerklie.

For more information, go to their website bbsbathbakery.com.

