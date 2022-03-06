31:8 Project holds biggest spare trafficking bowling fundraiser

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since January 1, 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force and 31:8 Project has helped 600 survivors of human trafficking.

Saturday was the organization’s biggest fundraiser, the 6th annual Spare Trafficking. 47 teams from across the Dakotas gathered to help raise money to continue supporting trafficking survivors with education, job opportunities and therapy.

“I know the weather isn’t awesome, so we’re just thankful that people are out here and supporting this mission,” said 31:8 Project founder Stacy Schaffer.

Schaffer hopes to raise $15,000.

