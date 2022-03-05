Advertisement

Williston Parks and Rec to move forward with new Executive Director

Darin Krueger
Darin Krueger(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. -  It’s been no secret how devastating the pandemic has been for businesses around the nation, especially for Williston’s Parks and Recreation District. As the department continues to recover, they will now do so without their executive director, who announced his resignation Thursday.

On March 3, the Williston Park board voted unanimously to accept Executive Director Darin Krueger’s resignation during a heartbreaking special meeting. The board thanked him for his years of service.

“With all of his accomplishments and things that he has done to the district, we upgraded a lot of facilities and the parks, and with that he has brought the Williston Park District recognition on the national stage. I wish him nothing but the best in the future,” said President Jeff Larson.

The pandemic ravaged the department with a 10-week closure of the Williston ARC due to executive orders, followed by drops in oil prices and sales tax revenue, making 2020 a very bad year. Larson says Krueger’s leadership kept every program running without having to lay off staff.

Larson declined to comment on if staffing may have played a role in the department’s financial issues that year.

Meanwhile, the department is slowly recovering from the pandemic, even posting a profit in 2021.

“We as a park district did what we had to do to keep quality of life options available. I’m very proud of that and we’re still doing that today,” said Krueger.

Krueger has been a part of the department for more than 15 years, being a part in creating new tennis courts at Davidson Park, the splash pad, and the ARC.

“I have full confidence in the team that’s still here after I leave, and nothing will change in the Park District. We’ll keep moving forward and do what we’re supposed to do every day, and that’s the coolest part,” said Krueger.

Even though he’s leaving the department, he’ll continue to stay in Williston, supporting his former co-workers from the side.

Krueger’s last day is March 18. Joe Barsh, Director of Recreation and Facilities will serve in the interim.

