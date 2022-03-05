Ukraine Rally at Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As concerned North Dakotans gathered on a cold day at the state Capitol, they said the weather does not bother them when compared to what is going on in eastern Europe. They continue to keep in mind what their friends and relatives are experiencing back in Ukraine. Many families in the war-torn country are displaced from their homes and children are unable to go to school because school buildings have been destroyed.

“Help the Ukrainian people who are hiding in the subways, underground parking, with no food...with no heat...no clothes,” said Bismarck resident Iryna Servinamostada.

Over Ukrainian music, they call for a no-fly zone to be established, and to stop using Russian oil and gas. A no-fly zone would help protect the innocent people and free the Ukrainian army to better fight against the Russian invasion.

“It will do a lot; the bombing will stop and that’s the biggest thing. The peaceful population will stop dying, kids, women, old people, innocent people. They just blowing up whole apartment buildings, whole complexes just to destroy it, they are doing exactly what the Germans did, because this madman he’s starting just like Hitler did,” said Ivan Nychyeoruk whose family came to the United States just 50 years ago.

As they pass out fliers that said, “Pray for Ukraine” and others that list contact information for local political leaders, they shout and want to be heard. Not only from the steps of the Capitol but around the world, to end the war.

