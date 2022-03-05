Advertisement

Trinity Health new medical campus in Minot nearing completion

Trinity Health new medical campus
Trinity Health new medical campus(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Construction on the nearly $500 million state of the art Trinity Medical Campus in southwest Minot is nearing completion.

The campus spans more than 600,000 square feet on 43 acres of land.

It will house 148 private inpatients and ICU rooms, 24 ER treatment bays, and 6 floors, a stark difference compared to Trinity’s current facility downtown which will turn 100 years old this year.

Trinity’s Vice President Randy Schwan explained that this new hospital will push Minot’s medical treatment to the future.

“It’s very exciting, the potential we are going to be able to offer our community with more services and better technology and our workforce, how they can deliver the care more efficiently with the room that they need, and they deserve,” said Schwan.

Construction is roughly 75% complete.

Trinity is predicting the facility will be ready by the end of 2022 and open to the public in the spring of 2023, giving medical staff time to train.

“We’ll have equipment acclimating to the environment. We’ll have staff walking through their work areas, going through scenarios that they’ll encounter day to day with patient care,” Schwan said.

The health organization is still planning out what to do with the current downtown facilities and hopes to re-purpose them with Minot State University and the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
Bismarck trucker protest
North Dakota truckers head to D.C. to protest mandates
Red-light running
Amid complaints of red-light running, Bismarck police say traffic citations and collisions have decreased from historic averages

Latest News

Fila's journey
Fila's journey
TOURNAMENTS RETURN
TOURNAMENTS RETURN
6pm Sportscast 03/04/22
6pm Sportscast 03/04/22
Flood response
Flood response
UKRAINE
UKRAINE LADY IN RICHARDTON