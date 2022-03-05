Trinity Health new medical campus in Minot nearing completion

MINOT, N.D. - Construction on the nearly $500 million state of the art Trinity Medical Campus in southwest Minot is nearing completion.

The campus spans more than 600,000 square feet on 43 acres of land.

It will house 148 private inpatients and ICU rooms, 24 ER treatment bays, and 6 floors, a stark difference compared to Trinity’s current facility downtown which will turn 100 years old this year.

Trinity’s Vice President Randy Schwan explained that this new hospital will push Minot’s medical treatment to the future.

“It’s very exciting, the potential we are going to be able to offer our community with more services and better technology and our workforce, how they can deliver the care more efficiently with the room that they need, and they deserve,” said Schwan.

Construction is roughly 75% complete.

Trinity is predicting the facility will be ready by the end of 2022 and open to the public in the spring of 2023, giving medical staff time to train.

“We’ll have equipment acclimating to the environment. We’ll have staff walking through their work areas, going through scenarios that they’ll encounter day to day with patient care,” Schwan said.

The health organization is still planning out what to do with the current downtown facilities and hopes to re-purpose them with Minot State University and the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

