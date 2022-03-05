Three injured in head-on crash with semi in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A parcel delivery truck with packages scattered off Interstate 94 in Morton County Friday. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a semi driver slid off I-94 near mile marker 137 around 4:15 p.m. into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head on.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle from Missoula, Montana have serious injuries. The semi driver was transported to a Bismarck hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

