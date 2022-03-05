Thousands are fleeing Ukraine. This filmmaker with ties to Minot is going there.

As Russian forces invaded Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country, in what’s evolving into one of the largest refugee crises this century.

In the wake of this mass exodus from Ukraine, a select few are trying to enter the country--and one of them spent his college days in Minot.

Your News Leader spoke exclusively with filmmaker Ryan Fila on how--and why--he’s going to Ukraine.

Ryan Fila is no stranger to traveling the world.

Now, he has his sights set on the place the whole world is watching--Ukraine.

This filmmaker and storyteller is trying to enter the now-war-torn country to tell the stories of its people. I spoke with Fila over Zoom shortly after he arrived in Hungary.

“There are stories unraveling, hundreds of thousands of stories at the same time, and no matter how many people are covering, especially from the macro, like the big news sources--that’s their job--those micro stories are going to be untold if somebody doesn’t tell them,” said Fila, when asked why he’s going.

Fila’s from Colorado, but football brought him to the Magic City to study at Minot State University.

Fila said when his father died, he became inspired to tour communities, speaking on overcoming adversity, and started a non-profit.

When the pandemic disrupted in-person events, he started a vlog, detailing his travels around the globe.

He said his inner circle showed concern over his decision, but were also supportive.

“have you thought about this I understand you’re going and that’s just the reality, here’s what we think and this is what you should look for, and look after,” said Fila.

Joe Skurzewski: “You got skewered in some of the comments for this decision, and people were harshly critical of you. others were encouraging. What’s your response to people who criticized you for this decision?”

Fila: “Any type of decision that’s this big, especially made young, you’re going to get that type of push back.”

Fila said he’s familiarizing himself with Ukraine’s transit system, and making connections on the ground.

If he’s able to get in, he plans to try to stay on the country’s western end, telling stories on the massive refugee situation underway, and even diving into some of the reports of discrimination.

“I have a fairly large Kenyan following, and a lot of them are like ‘hey please tell these stories, this is happening to our people,” said Fila.

Looking to tell the stories on the front line of a global crisis.

Fila said the plan for now is to create some sort of docuseries with his interviews and footage.

For now, Fila’s still in Hungary but still plans to head to Ukraine.

You can follow his journey on his Instagram and his Facebook.

