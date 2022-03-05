North Dakota emergency response teams prepare for future flood events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When disaster strikes, the state’s emergency responders strike back. That’s why North Dakota National Guards members and Emergency Services staff are preparing for future floods.

In one area, the Department of Emergency Services is sectioned off. In another, guardsmen and women work.

“Scenario is that we have different river valleys that are expected to have some flooding. And we are getting simulated injects to prepare our service members to respond to whatever events happen due to the rising waters,” said Lt. Col. Grant Larson, Deputy J4 Director, North Dakota National Guard.

The response is highly coordinated.

“If we needed jersey barriers somewhere or something like that, then we would coordinate with DOT to get those placed somewhere. If we needed personnel or something of that nature where we would need a lot then the National Guard can provide that and we can coordinate with those counties to get people what they need,” said Eric Upton, acting planning section chief for the ND Department of Emergency Services.

More agencies are involved in this simulation than the past two years. Responders say it builds connections and fosters efficiency.

“Communication is the key to anything. This really makes sure we have the right people in the right place, and we communicate, and all know our capabilities if we have to execute them to respond in North Dakota,” said Lt. Col. Larson.

They said this scenario translates well to real emergencies.

“There’s been floods lots of times in North Dakota. Almost every year we get flooding somewhere, so we do activate the Emergency Operations Center on a fairly regular basis,” said Upton.

North Dakota National Guard members responded to the Missouri River flood in 2011. Their most recent emergency responses were for wildfire efforts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the ND National Guard and Department of Emergency Services, the National Weather Service, ND Department of Water Resources, Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Department of Transportation, and Highway Patrol also participated in the flood response simulation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.