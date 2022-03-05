ND’s delegates respond to Biden’s State of the Union

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden discussed Ukraine, inflation, and the pandemic in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Biden placed an emphasis on unity in his address to the joint houses of Congress, but it wasn’t necessarily received that way by everyone. While Biden received support from both sides when he painted an optimistic picture of post-Covid life, North Dakota’s senators don’t think he’s taking the steps necessary on other issues, like high inflation.

“He simply doesn’t seem to understand the urgency of this moment we’re in. We’re facing skyrocketing inflation hitting people every single day, soaring prices that we’ve not seen since the Carter Administration,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.”

Representative Kelly Armstrong had as much an issue with what wasn’t said as what was said.

“One thing that never came up that I think is really important is, we’re $30 trillion in debt. We’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in forty years. And it was essentially doubling down on the government giving people free stuff, and I think that’s a real problem,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong.

Despite critiques from North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, Biden did address inflation. He spoke out against price gouging and authorizing releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. North Dakota’s delegation doesn’t think that’s enough, they think he should enable the state’s oil producers to produce more oil.

