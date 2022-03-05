Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON A, mask requirements lifted

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base returned to health protocol level HPCON Alpha Friday, with the most notable change of dropping most mask requirements on base.

The notice on the base’s website said mask wearing is optional, except in the Med Group facility.

Throughout the pandemic, the protocols have been tightened or loosened based on changes in community transmission of COVID-19.

