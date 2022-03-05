Advertisement

Goehring to lead noxious weed task force

Doug Goehring
Doug Goehring(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is spearheading an effort to create a task force whose primary goal will be fighting noxious weeds.

The task force will review statewide weed control procedures and focus on how best to identify and manage the spread of noxious and invasive weeds.

Goehring is seeking representation from county weed officers, NDSU research and Extension officials, agriculture associations, agribusiness, agronomists, and more. The task force will meet for the first time on March 15th.

