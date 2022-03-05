Advertisement

Gas prices surge $.20 in a week in Bismarck

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, oil prices continue to rise. High oil prices mean high gas prices, and people in Bismarck can feel that weighing on their wallets.

Bryton Werth is sick of high gas prices.

“It sucks, it really puts a damper on your weekend,” he said.

That’s why he hopped in line at Sam’s Club in Bismarck, where gas is 50 cents cheaper than almost anywhere else in town.

“I’m not like, trying to be on a budget, but it’s not as fun. It’s really expensive, it’s like $80 to fill my pickup. So, it’s kind of like, I don’t want to spend $80 to go drive around,” he said.

Experts in the oil and gas industry say the primary reason for high gas prices is the ongoing war in Ukraine. President Joe Biden has entertained the idea of cutting off oil imports from Russia amid pressure to do so. However, experts say that might cause the price of gas to surge even higher.

“If you’re going to ban the one source of extra oil for us, Russia, well, the price is going to go up even more,” said Graner.

Graner says high gas prices are a consequence of limiting oil production from North Dakota.

“We’re now seeing the ramifications of relying again on the world for our oil, and then when you’re relying on the world for your extra oil, and then when you limit access to one of those points, like Russia, you get what you have today: $115 dollar per barrel oil,” he said.

Experts said $4.00 gas is possible by Memorial Day.

The United States and their allies announced early this week they’d release 60 million barrels of oil from stockpiles to temporarily stabilize the markets. However, it didn’t immediately have a positive impact, as oil prices surged more than $10 over the week to $115 Friday.

