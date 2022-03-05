Advertisement

31-year-old Bismarck man dies in head on crash with semi

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 31-year-old Bismarck man died in head on crash with semi Friday evening. The driver was heading east on Highway 10 near the intersection of 112th Street NE in Bismarck just before 6 p.m.

The Bismarck man lost control on icy roads and went into opposite side of the highway, hitting the semi head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

