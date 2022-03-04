Williston Parks and Recreation Executive Director Darin Krueger to resign

WILLISTON, N.D. - In a special meeting Thursday, the Williston Parks and Rec board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Williston ARC executive director Darin Krueger.

Krueger, who has been with the department for more than 15 years, will officially leave his position on March 18. The board thanked him for his service.

“We did some good things, buddy,” President Jeff Larson said to Krueger, who was in attendance.

The meeting comes following an executive session meeting a week ago regarding contract negotiations and a state audit report saying the district faced financial hardships in 2020. Krueger previously told Your News Leader that measures taken and economic recovery from the pandemic have led the district to post a profit in 2021.

Joe Barsh, Director of Recreation and Facilities will serve in the interim. He says he will be working with Krueger on the transition.

“[We will be] working to improve. Working to move the district forward. Lot of great people involved, done a lot of good things and we are ready to move forward, and I think that’s what we’re going to start doing right away,” said Barsh.

Both Larson and Krueger declined to comment at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.