Washburn farmer pleads not guilty to federal crop insurance fraud charge

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn farmer has pleaded not guilty to a federal crop insurance fraud charge.

58-year-old Kent Pfaff was indicted in February. Prosecutors said he provided false information to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a shifting production scheme to increase his payments.

Thursday, Pfaff pleaded not guilty to the crime and was released on bond. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland set Pfaff’s trial for April 19.

If convicted, Pfaff could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.