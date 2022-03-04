Advertisement

Washburn farmer pleads not guilty to federal crop insurance fraud charge

Kent Pfaff Plea
Kent Pfaff Plea(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn farmer has pleaded not guilty to a federal crop insurance fraud charge.

58-year-old Kent Pfaff was indicted in February. Prosecutors said he provided false information to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of a shifting production scheme to increase his payments.

Thursday, Pfaff pleaded not guilty to the crime and was released on bond. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland set Pfaff’s trial for April 19.

If convicted, Pfaff could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
Bismarck trucker protest
North Dakota truckers head to D.C. to protest mandates
Red-light running
Amid complaints of red-light running, Bismarck police say traffic citations and collisions have decreased from historic averages

Latest News

Fila's journey
Fila's journey
TOURNAMENTS RETURN
TOURNAMENTS RETURN
6pm Sportscast 03/04/22
6pm Sportscast 03/04/22
Flood response
Flood response
UKRAINE
UKRAINE LADY IN RICHARDTON