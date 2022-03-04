Advertisement

Richardton woman asks for prayers for her homeland of Ukraine

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHARDTON, N.D. – Sasha Tsibur-Mayer left her homeland of Ukraine at age 19. She planned to be gone for two years; she wanted to go to college and then return home.

Instead, she met her husband and 25 years later, calls Richardton home.

But she still considers Ukraine home, and she hopes to raise awareness about what’s happening in her home country.

These photos hold special memories for Tsibur-Mayer. They are reminders of her last visit to her home country of Ukraine.

That was in 2019. She and her young daughters visited friends and family.

Now, she checks in with them daily.

“Our routine is sleep if we can, then wake up check if relatives are still alive,” she said.

Relatives like her 78-year-old aunt.

“She spent four days in her bathtub because the shelter was too far away and the air raids were too frequent,” Tsibur-Mayer said.

And her cousin, about to give birth.

“She’s been going back and forth to the shelter,” she said about her cousin. “They’re scared. They are in shock.”

For Tsibur-Mayer, it all seems like a bad dream.

“I keep wanting to wake up,” she admitted.

From her home in western North Dakota, she feels helpless, but she also feels loved.

“I am very thankful for the support that world is giving the Ukraine,” said Tsibur-Mayer.

Tsibur-Mayer says, right now, Ukraine is fighting for the whole world and she says it isn’t just Ukraine that’s in danger.

“The whole world is in danger,” she said.

And she says, Ukraine needs prayers.

“Pray for Ukraine and its people,” she pleaded.

Prayers Tsibur-Mayer will hold tightly to, just as tightly as she’ll hold onto the memories of better days captured in these photos.

Tsibur-Mayer grew up in Zaporizzhya, a city of about 800-thousand people, south of Kyiv. She says it is a major metallurgic center, with more than 60 plants that produce metals and cars. She calls it the Detroit of Ukraine.

