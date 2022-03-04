North Dakota truckers head to D.C. to protest mandates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, a trucker convoy that started in Minot and is on its way to Washington D.C. made its way through Bismarck.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Stamart truck stop Thursday to show their support for the truckers, who are on their way to the nation’s capital to protest vaccine mandates.

Dozens of people lined Bismarck’s sidewalks welcoming truck drivers into the capital city.

“We’re out here supporting freedom for America. We see our freedoms being taken away almost daily and that’s why we’re here,” said one Bismarck woman.

The woman I spoke to, who asked me not to share her name, said she hopes the truckers send a powerful message.

“Quit mandating us. We’re here to stand and say we’re not taking it anymore,” she said.

Derek DePauw, who helped coordinate the convoy, said he’s encouraged by the turnout.

“Well, the numbers that I knew about before today were about two to three of us going all the way to D.C. This morning,” said DePauw.

DePauw said participants in the convoy have been heartened by the response from the public.

“All the support we’ve gotten has been amazing, it’s fantastic to see everybody out here. Obviously, we’re not the only ones we’re doing this for. We’re doing this for everybody,” said DePauw.

DePauw said representatives from the convoy will be talking to members of Congress about mandates on March 7th.

Trucker protests first started in Canada’s capital city in January and lasted for weeks, where they clogged major arteries surrounding the Capitol building. Derek DePauw told me he doesn’t anticipate that happening in Washington D.C., but he didn’t rule it out.

