Advertisement

Minot High swimmers depart for state

The Magicians won their sixth-straight WDA title last weekend, 253 points ahead of second-place...
The Magicians won their sixth-straight WDA title last weekend, 253 points ahead of second-place Bismarck High.(none)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot boys swim and dive team departed for Fargo Thursday afternoon, the site of the 2022 NDHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championship.

“For us to be finally making this trip that we’ve been anticipating all season long is really exciting,” said coach Jake Solper.

The Magicians won their sixth-straight WDA title last weekend, 253 points ahead of second-place Bismarck High.

The team spent less than an hour in the pool Thursday for the final practice of the season.

“Guys looked great in the pool today and I think they’re ready for some big things this weekend,” said Solper.

Minot has won four-straight team titles and lists nine seniors on the roster.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 3/3/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/3/2022
The Lakers senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Presentation College...
Des Lacs-Burlington’s Xander Sundsbak signs to Presentation College
10pm Sportscast 3/2/22
10pm Sportscast 3/2/22
606 Training
Mandan’s 606 Training is knocking it out of the park