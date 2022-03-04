Minot High swimmers depart for state

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot boys swim and dive team departed for Fargo Thursday afternoon, the site of the 2022 NDHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championship.

“For us to be finally making this trip that we’ve been anticipating all season long is really exciting,” said coach Jake Solper.

The Magicians won their sixth-straight WDA title last weekend, 253 points ahead of second-place Bismarck High.

The team spent less than an hour in the pool Thursday for the final practice of the season.

“Guys looked great in the pool today and I think they’re ready for some big things this weekend,” said Solper.

Minot has won four-straight team titles and lists nine seniors on the roster.

