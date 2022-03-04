‘I hope I don’t get another call’: Stark County Coroner talks about rise in suicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About a month ago, we talked to Stark County’s Sheriff and a human services director about their concern with the rise in suicide.

Since our report, the county’s coroner reached out to us about the disturbing increase.

Thursday afternoon Stark County’s Coroner, Kirk Roll, sat down for his first TV interview. He said he has worked as a coroner for more than ten years, but this year stands out.

“It just seems to be a very high amount these past couple months for me of suicide,” said Kirk Roll, Stark County Coroner.

The increase in suicide made him want to speak out. He feels sorry for the people and those who are left behind.

“A total feeling of defeat said Roll. People that have to live on and they’re left trying to figure out what could we have done different?”

Here are some statistics on suicide in Stark County.

The coroner said in all of 2021 there were five suicides in the county. This year there’s already been six.

He said at least one suicide has occurred a month in 2022, with four in the month of January.

He said the oldest person was an 82-year-old and the youngest person was 21. Another thing he noticed; all the suicides were men.

“Males feel like they have to keep things inside more and they shouldn’t share their feelings and maybe that’s where it’s coming from,” said Roll.

Roll believes societal changes, like the Coronavirus, and the stigma surrounding mental health may be contributing to the rise. He wants those suffering to know there are people who care.

“If somebody is out there and they’re feeling, thinking about it please go seek some help,” said Roll.

And he said one life lost is one too many.

If you are in crisis, you can visit Badlands Human Service Center in Dickinson. They also have a 24-hour crisis line at 2-1-1 where users can access a trained specialist for support.

