Des Lacs-Burlington’s Xander Sundsbak signs to Presentation College

The Lakers senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Presentation College...
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES LACS, N.D. - Des Lacs-Burlington Football’s Xander Sundsbak found a new home.

The Lakers senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Presentation College Thursday morning.

“I’m just really glad that we got to win a playoff game by the time I was done. It was a great ride,” said Xander.

This season, the Lakers won their first playoff game since 2017 in a 14-7 victory over Shiloh Christian.

“I hope I left a big impact on this school. That’s all I hoped for, that some kids hope that they can be me when they go and play football,” said Xander.

Xander added that he plans on studying exercise science in Aberdeen, with hopes of becoming a chiropractor in the future.

