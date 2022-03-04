Advertisement

Burleigh County murder trial to commence Tuesday

Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans
Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County murder case is moving to trial next week.

Defendants 27-year-old Devante Evans and 30-year-old Kevin Hartson were arrested in April 2021 in a small Arizona border town near Mexico. They’re charged with murder.

Prosecutors say last March the pair entered the Bismarck apartment of Reonardo Alexis and shot and killed him and shot and injured another man.

Friday, Judge Daniel Borgen held a final disposition hearing to prepare for Tuesday’s trial and the COVID protocols that were updated last Wednesday.

“If some jurors don’t feel safe in there without a mask, we will have to deal with that with COVID restrictions. But that’s the current state of our courthouse,” said Judge Borgen.

