Bismarck Police Departments wants body cameras

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police body cameras are designed to document what really goes on out on patrol, and record what is said between officers and the person they’re dealing with.

They’ve been in use for years, but they can be expensive. The Bismarck Police Department is hoping to be the latest force to get them.

Officer Swenson is ready to patrol the streets of Bismarck.

Each day is different.

“It just depends, I mean some days have could have 20 plus calls we go to and some days we can have, you know, 10 calls,” said Bismarck Police officer Swenson.

But an officer never really knows what danger they might be walking into. Officers with Bismarck Police Department said they want body cameras.

“It enhances public trust and transparency with the community and I think it protects from false accusations,” Bismarck Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer.

The only issue stopping Bismarck city commissioners from approving the idea is the cost.

“It is definitely a hefty fee. You’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to do this,” said commissioner Splonskowski.

Mark Splonskowski said they don’t have a definite timeline in order to get the cameras.

At the Lincoln Police Department, they say that body cameras not only keep the public but officers safe.

Chief Robyn Krile said the department has been using body cameras since February 2020 and it’s one of the best investments they’ve made.

“The prosecutors, the juries, even the defense get a chance to actual see what we were seeing when we were out there getting that extra view instead of reading it on a report and trying to picture [it]. This kinda gives them a better image of what we were seeing,” said Krile.

The Bismarck Police is planning to justify the high cost in a formal request to the city later in the year.

Bismarck Police are planning to discuss next year’s budget. If the program is approved, officers could have cameras as soon as January.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.