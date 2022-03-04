Advertisement

2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released

By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Mar. 4, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Fair released the 2022 grandstand lineup Friday. In January, the date for this years fair was announced on social media and will take place July 22-30. The fair saw large turnout in its return in 2021, after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic. More information can be found on the ND State Fair website.

