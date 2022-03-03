Advertisement

Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says

Taylor Schabusiness is being held on $2 million cash bond.
By Sarah Thomsen and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman accused of dismembering a man’s body is said to have an obsession with Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to WBAY, 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was charged with intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault for the death of a 25-year-old man in Green Bay last week.

Warning: The details of the case are graphic and disturbing.

Court documents say the victim’s mother found her son’s head in a bucket in the basement of her home.

Prosecutors said Schabusiness admitted to doing meth, strangling the victim during sex, then dismembering his body.

“One of the things that I have found out from talking to different sources of mine on this case is that the suspect in this case had a very ... had an infatuation almost with Jeffrey Dahmer and with Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes,” said Anne Schwartz who broke the story on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee in 1991 and has since written two books about it, researching a criminal mind.

Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men or boys in Ohio and Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991.

The crimes are unthinkable to most people.

“Thirty years later, it’s still the same. It’s still the same feeling, still very similar to finding out that someone like this was living in in our midst. What makes it unusual is that it’s a woman,” Schwartz said.

As Schwartz read the criminal complaint in this case, she pointed out comments police say Schabusiness made to them, including she “liked it.”

“And that is what makes this case different to me is that she is admitting -- if what is in the criminal complaint is accurate -- she is admitting that there’s a predilection to that, that there was a thrill to that in in some way,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz believes Schabusiness’s Facebook page is even more revealing, explaining she appears to be using it to “telegraph” some of the sentiment.

Police say Schabusiness used meth and other drugs with the victim before his death. To that, Schwartz says, “people do drugs all the time and they don’t do this.”

While the focus for many of us is on the person charged in this crime, Schwartz doesn’t want people to forget about the victim. He hasn’t been identified, out of respect to the family’s wish for privacy.

Schwartz says the victim is who the case is really all about.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop

Latest News

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google halts all advertising in Russia
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy