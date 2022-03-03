Advertisement

Retail report sheds light on where Minot shoppers come from

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - A new report is revealing just how far people travel to spend money in Minot.

It shows that Minot businesses draw customers from across northwest North Dakota, part of Montana, and many from Canada as well.

Among other things the report included a retail trade area map that illustrates where most people live that shop in the Magic City. Almost 26% of downtown customers come from Minot zip codes, just over 6% from BisMan, and almost 3% from Williston.

“Retailers and restaurants, they know what fits their model for them to be successful so we kind of take a deep dive into these numbers and say these are the restaurants and retailers that should be here that might have overlooked you in the past. How can we get them to come,” said Kyle Cofer, The Retail Coach.

The city council hired a company called The Retail Coach to look over our stats and try to recruit new businesses to the area.

“The data analytics that is a benefit even to our current existing local businesses for example he gave you the analytics in regard to the downtown specifically. Where are we drawing from?” said Harold Stewart, City Manager.

For downtown they show an estimated 243,000 people made more than two million visits over the last year.

“It works based on cell phone ping, so I drew a specific polygon. We’re looking at a twelve month period and we’re able to see how far these consumers are traveling and the number of how many visits they’re making,” said Cofer.

They said they have at least seven business chains and franchises that are looking at moving to the city, and possibly another five that say they might in the future.

The Retail Coach was contracted by the city for $47,500 the first year and $27,500 each year for an additional two years.

You can find the full report here.

