ND health officials discuss moving forward from COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. - During Tuesday night’s State of The Union Address, President Joe Biden highlighted the nation’s fight against COVID-19 adding that the country can now start moving forward safely back to ‘more normal routines’.

Here in North Dakota, cases have been trending downward significantly for the last few weeks, reaching new all-time lows.

The largest wave of infections happened at the start of fall 2021 and lasted well into the new year because of the latest variant, omicron, but as more people become vaccinated and get natural immunity, the virus been showing up less and less.

Kirby Kruger, The Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief for the North Dakota Department of Health, said that the state is moving in the right direction and that we will have to just learn how to live with the virus, as it will most likely become endemic.

“It’s less about trying to stop transmission of the virus, it’s more about how do we keep people from getting extremely ill with this virus and how do we keep them out of the hospital and how do we keep them out of the grave,” said Kruger.

Biden announced several new steps to stay in front of COVID-19, including a new ‘Test to Treat’ initiative that would allow people to be testes and given anti-viral pills in one stop.

