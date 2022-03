BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, proclaimed this as a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine.

And to show support, the Governor’s residence is lit up Wednesday night in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Burgum’s declaration notes the ancestral roots of many North Dakotans in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.