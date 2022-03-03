Lemmon Cowgirls have three sets of sisters on basketball team

LEMMON, S.D. – Basketball is a team sport. It takes five players working together to win games.

For one South Dakota team, this season was more than a team effort. For them, it was more of a sibling sorority.

This sister act is good news, not because of their season record, but because of the special connections this team has formed.

The Lemmon Cowgirls’ basketball season may be over, but it was filled with plenty of memories this team will never forget. Many of those highlights had nothing to do with the final score.

Rather, the most cherished moments from this season, may have been the ones shared between sisters.

Of the 18 girls on the team, six are sisters: Shannon and Kaitlyn Gebhart, Toree and Tamia Maher and Mikailah and Jaedyn Byre.

“We just have a connection together,” said sophomore Mikailah Byre.

That connection is something special.

“We just have the chemistry together since we’ve grown up together,” explained freshman Jaedyn Byre.

“We get along pretty good,” said sophomore Shannon Gebhart.

“Yes, we do,” added her younger sister and eighth grader Kaitlyn Gebhart.

“I like playing with her,” said eighth grader Tamia Maher about her older sister, Toree.

The sisterhood is totally new for their coach.

“I never had a sister,” said Heather Katus, who is in her second year as head girls’ basketball coach of the Lemmon Cowgirls.

Katus says coaching three sets of sisters has created a pretty special bond and brought the entire team closer together.

“They all work together so well. And it’s a pretty awesome connection. There is a closeness that we all have we all share, and we all look out for each other,” Katus said.

And the only argument between these sisters is who is the better player. When asked who is better, the Maher sisters both say they are.

“Me,” replied Toree.

“Me,” countered Tamia.

“It is an awesome sister connection to have. It’s really kind of cool to coach,” said Katus.

Katus will be coaching these girls for the next few years. The oldest of the six sisters are just sophomores.

The sibling string won’t end with these girls. There is another Gebhart sister and the Byre’s mom is expecting another baby.

By the way, the Bison Cardinals went on to win the region. And not to be outdone by Lemmon, the Cardinals have four sets of sisters on their team. They’ll play Aberdeen Roncalli tonight. The winner of that game will advance to the state tournament.

