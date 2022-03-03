‘It’s very scary’: Ukranian student with ties to ND talks with Your News Leader

The Russian army’s invasion of the Ukraine has been worldwide headline news for more than a week.

Your News Leader has an exclusive interview with a Ukranian college student in the war-torn country who has ties to North Dakota.

Explosions, shootings, and fires are rocking Ukrainian’s capital in Kyiv. The chaos surrounds 19-year-old Danil and his twin brother, Denis, who are both first year college students.

The brothers only wanted to go by his first name for this interview because they fear for their lives.

“When I go to sleep, I don’t know can I wake up in the morning or not, it’s very scary,” said Danil, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Danil said at times, the Russian attacks are all too close.

“This reality right now, yesterday from my house it’s ten kilometers from me,” said Danil.

He lives with his brother and several others in a house that they have to guard from thieves. They are trying to leave the city for their safety.

“I don’t want to stay in Kyiv, Ukraine, because every day it’s danger, it’s dangerous,’ said Danil.

The brothers haven’t always lived in the Ukraine. As orphans, they were part of a group called Project 143, that connected them to a host family in Dickinson, North Dakota.

They arrived in summer of 2018.

“It’s good, good people in North Dakota, very kind, beautiful town,” said Danil.

Their host mother Marie Moe said they tried to adopt Danil and Denis but were unsuccessful due to certain documents and limitations.

Moe said the last time they were in North Dakota was for the holidays in 2019 and she is worried about the future. But she said the young men are resilient and believe in their country.

“I want this war to end as soon as possible,” said Danil.

A war won’t destroy the feeling that they’re all family.

Danil said they plan to go to western part of Ukraine to help displaced orphans who are waiting to get across the border.

