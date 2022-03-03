Freedom Convoy departs from Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Schatz Crossroads was a lot busier Thursday morning, as dozens of truck drivers and spectators gathered at the truck stop, all under one message, freedom.

Calling themselves the ‘Freedom Convoy’, this group of North Dakota truckers are making their way to the nation’s capital to voice their opposition against the current U.S. vaccine mandates.

“We run about 370 trucks and 215 of them stated that they will not get it so, you start doing the numbers on that. That’s two thirds of the trucking industry that might just drop of the face, we can’t afford that,” said Richard Anderson, a trucker in Eastern North Dakota.

Many echoed the passion for individual liberty.

“They say for every person who calls, or writes, or stands up, there’s 50 or 100 people who won’t say a thing, but that one person represents maybe a 100. So, every one of these outfits here represent a 100 or a 1000 people of the same opinion,” said Jules Ostrander, a Watford City trucker

Most of the drivers say they are using personal time and money to be a part of the demonstration, while others like Vince Gable of Minot are standing with their company.

“I was so fortunate to have my boss Jeff Holland donate the truck and the fuel and I’m donating my time. So, I love it. I am so proud to be a part of history today,” said Vince Gable, a Minot trucker.

The convoy also drew in a large crowd of supporters who waved flags and wished the driver’s good luck.

As the convoy departed from the Magic City, spirits were high

“We’re basically standing up for our rights, it’s all we are trying to do. We are just trying to get them to acknowledge the fact that we are just trying to do our job. Nobody is out here trying to hurt people or do bad stuff we are just trying to do our job and be left alone to do it during this time,” said Anderson.

While driving across the country may be a tall task for some, these truck drivers say they ready for the challenge.

The truckers left the Magic City at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, then headed to Bismarck.

They will be going through Fargo and stopping in Saulk Center, Minnesota for a night.

They hope to make it to Washington D.C. by the beginning of next week.

The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing them well as they make their journey to the nation’s capital. (none)

The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing them well as they make their journey to the nation’s capital. (none)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.