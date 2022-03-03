Advertisement

COVID vaccines are going begging

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vaccine mobilization efforts rushed hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 shots to U.S. states, but now that demand has dropped off, some of those doses are being tossed.  

The Associated Press reports millions of doses have already gone to waste, either because they expired, or because multi-dose vials had to be tossed before they were used up.    

The AP says North Dakota’s Health Department is listed as one of those that’s scrambling to find providers who can use the vaccines, and the CDC is now directing doctors to go ahead and open up the standard multi-dose vials before they expire, even if it means they’re only vaccinating one person and throwing the rest away.   

The Department of Health and Human Services says of the 688 million doses distributed in the United States, between 550 and 600 million have been administered.

