Childcare costs weigh heavily on Americans

MINOT, N.D. - Tuesday night, President Joe Biden gave his first state of the union address to congress.

Biden touched on a number of topics from the current invasion of Ukraine, his ‘Build Back Better Plan’, to his Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Your News Leader spoke with Minot State University’s Policital Science Director, Jynette Larshus, about the speech and what stood out to her.

She said the administration’s plan on child care was unique.

“Addressing the child care issue in that context was really different than previous administrations. A lot of them have mentioned child care being expensive but not directly connecting it to economic factors,” said Larshus.

Biden said he hopes to provide child tax credits to cut the cost of childcare in half for millions of families.

