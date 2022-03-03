BREAKING: ND Investment Board votes to divest of Russian investments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Investment Board voted Thursday to divest of Russian investments, in the wake of the ongoing attacks in Ukraine.

The board met Thursday to discuss the stake North Dakota holds in Russian-based entities.

The board heard a presentation from the North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office, which determined the state’s total Russian entity exposure is about $10 million. That’s down from $15.9 million three days ago, a reduction of about 37%, as a result of divestment and devaluation of the entities.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said this is an indication of what’s to come.

“The answer is here: no more new investments in Russia and an absolute plan for exiting the investments with Russian connection. That is the intent. And as a matter of fact, the markets are closing, the indexes are closing; it’s not very apparent how Russia would even try to issue new bonds. So, this is happening very fast,” said Sanford, who chairs the committee.

North Dakota officials said that although they’re making every effort to divest from Russian assets, most of the state’s remaining investments are tied up in funds that are difficult to divest from for various reasons.

Some of those reasons include the fact that there are restrictions on trading Russian entities and that they’re wrapped up in funds that require divestment from non-Russian stocks and bonds as well.

Thursday’s meeting didn’t touch upon investments the North Dakota Land Board has in Russian entities, which as of Monday totaled $28.8 million dollars.

