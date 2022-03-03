Advertisement

BREAKING: ND Investment Board votes to divest of Russian investments

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Investment Board voted Thursday to divest of Russian investments, in the wake of the ongoing attacks in Ukraine.

The board met Thursday to discuss the stake North Dakota holds in Russian-based entities.

The board heard a presentation from the North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office, which determined the state’s total Russian entity exposure is about $10 million. That’s down from $15.9 million three days ago, a reduction of about 37%, as a result of divestment and devaluation of the entities.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said this is an indication of what’s to come.

“The answer is here: no more new investments in Russia and an absolute plan for exiting the investments with Russian connection. That is the intent. And as a matter of fact, the markets are closing, the indexes are closing; it’s not very apparent how Russia would even try to issue new bonds. So, this is happening very fast,” said Sanford, who chairs the committee.

North Dakota officials said that although they’re making every effort to divest from Russian assets, most of the state’s remaining investments are tied up in funds that are difficult to divest from for various reasons.

Some of those reasons include the fact that there are restrictions on trading Russian entities and that they’re wrapped up in funds that require divestment from non-Russian stocks and bonds as well.

Thursday’s meeting didn’t touch upon investments the North Dakota Land Board has in Russian entities, which as of Monday totaled $28.8 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 3/3/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/3/2022
File photo: Jon Tester and Steve Daines
Montana senators speak on domestic energy, Keystone XL Pipeline
Retail report
Retail report
Freedom convoy
Freedom convoy
ND trucker convoy to DC
ND trucker convoy to DC