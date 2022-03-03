Advertisement

Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians

Javelin missiles made in Alabama
By Josh Gauntt and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the conflict began, Ukraine has been asking for all the help it can get.

Many countries, including the U.S., have responded by sending weapons.

You may have heard Javelin missiles mentioned before. Those are shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapons.

According to some experts, the missiles are slowing down the Russian invaders. A number of those missiles are made in Alabama at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy.

WBRC spoke with retired Marine Col. Lee Busby about how effective the missiles can be.

“It is a fire and forget, meaning you don’t have to stay keeping cross-hairs on the target while a wire pulls out from a tow-missile over 35-hundred meters. They are very effective, fairly expensive and are a great anti-tank weapon,” Busby said.

Busby said with technology these days, we should be seeing those Javelins in action more.

NATO countries including the U.S. are also reportedly sending Stinger missiles to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
2022 NDSF
2022 North Dakota State Fair lineup released
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop

Latest News

Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire