Washburn farmer indicted federally, accused of crop insurance fraud

Kent Pfaff
Kent Pfaff(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washburn farmer is facing federal charges for crop insurance fraud after prosecutors say he made false statements to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Kent Pfaff, who farms with his sons in the Washburn-Falkirk area, was indicted in February.

In the indictment, the government outlined seven examples where, between 2017 and 2020, Pfaff falsely represented information to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation “to shift production from different crop fields to manufacture and inflate crop insurance indemnities.”

Pfaff is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. The charge carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

According to the National Wheat Foundation’s archives, Pfaff was a 2019 State Wheat Yield contest winner.

