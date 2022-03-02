Advertisement

Two energy companies made a big investment in North Dakota today

Senator Hoeven
Senator Hoeven(Station)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Continental Resources, an oil and gas company out of Oklahoma City, invested $250 million dollars in Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture, utilization, and storage project. Senator John Hoeven says the legislative groundwork he has laid over the years has enabled this project to happen.

“Bringing together the biofuels industry and our traditional energy industry is exciting, it has great potential, but this announcement has been a long time in the making. We started 14 years ago. When I was governor, I brought a plan to the legislature, which we passed in 2009. In 2017, I worked to get approval from the EPA, so we’re one of only two states in the nation where you can do something like this,” said Senator John Hoeven.

The carbon capture system will be the largest of its kind. It will have an initial pipeline capacity of 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which will be captured in biofuel facilities in five states and transported to North Dakota for permanent geologic storage.

