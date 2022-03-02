Advertisement

State’s job openings increase in February

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s February jobs report showed an increase in available jobs from the previous month. The Labor Market Information department says 19,600 jobs are available statewide, which is an increase of nearly 18% from January.

That number is also a more than 28% increase from February 2021. Healthcare jobs reported the highest number of job openings, followed by farming, fishing, and forestry. Administration jobs had the third highest number of available jobs.

