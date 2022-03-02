State’s job openings increase in February

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s February jobs report showed an increase in available jobs from the previous month. The Labor Market Information department says 19,600 jobs are available statewide, which is an increase of nearly 18% from January.

That number is also a more than 28% increase from February 2021. Healthcare jobs reported the highest number of job openings, followed by farming, fishing, and forestry. Administration jobs had the third highest number of available jobs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.