Advertisement

SD House Lawmakers dismiss proposal to fund Oceti Sakowin schools

Books
Books(Kimberly Farmer)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota House lawmakers have dismissed a proposal to fund two new schools structured around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

It deals a blow to Native American educators who have tried for years to get state support to rethink schooling in their communities.

The Republican-controlled House Education committee rejected the bill Wednesday on a 4-8 vote. The proposal had already passed the Senate. It was the third year that Lakota lawmakers have brought the idea to fund the community-based schools through the state’s public school system.

However, organizations representing school districts opposed the bill. They say that language immersion schools are already happening.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop
Kent Pfaff
Washburn farmer indicted federally, accused of crop insurance fraud

Latest News

File photo: Jon Tester and Steve Daines
Montana senators speak on domestic energy, Keystone XL Pipeline
Retail report
Retail report
Freedom convoy
Freedom convoy
ND trucker convoy to DC
ND trucker convoy to DC
Red light runners
Red light runners