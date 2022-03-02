SD House Lawmakers dismiss proposal to fund Oceti Sakowin schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota House lawmakers have dismissed a proposal to fund two new schools structured around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

It deals a blow to Native American educators who have tried for years to get state support to rethink schooling in their communities.

The Republican-controlled House Education committee rejected the bill Wednesday on a 4-8 vote. The proposal had already passed the Senate. It was the third year that Lakota lawmakers have brought the idea to fund the community-based schools through the state’s public school system.

However, organizations representing school districts opposed the bill. They say that language immersion schools are already happening.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.