North Dakota’s congressional delegation calls for more domestic energy production, ban of Russian oil purchases

Russia is the third largest producer of oil in the world and the top oil exporter to global markets. With sanctions growing against the country’s exports, oil prices have spiked to over $110 this week. North Dakota’s congressional delegation say the United States needs to join in banning their purchases while promoting their own energy production.

Federal policies and reliance on OPEC production has been some the biggest factors in North Dakota’s energy production. With oil and gas prices surging due to international conflict, North Dakota’s legislators say it’s time for the nation to return to energy independence.

While pushing for more production of goods and services in America during his State of the Union Address, President Biden did not include oil and gas, which is one of the biggest concerns for North Dakota’s largest industry.

“Give the greenlight. Send the right market signals. Produce in the United States of America where we not only produce better, and with much higher labor standards and much higher environmental standards,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

On Tuesday, republican senators introduced legislation to ban the purchase of Russian oil. North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, R-ND added that the White House needs to change their ways to take advantage of domestic resources.

“The Interior Department needs to immediately end the leasing moratorium and hold previously postponed lease sales, both onshore and offshore. We need to expand our energy infrastructure to ensure efficient delivery to consumers. This includes approving the Keystone XL pipeline,” said Hoeven.

That sentiment is also being pushed by house republicans.

“Allow this to go back and let us do what we were doing so well until the last year. Developing American energy, allowing it to be utilized away from our adversaries,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-ND.

The United States imported nearly 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia last year. The delegation says by promoting domestic production, the United States will see strengthened national security, lower energy costs, and inflation relief.

Last night, President Biden said the nation will release 30 million barrels of oil to limit the rise of prices. Cramer called it “a thimble in the ocean,” and argues more could be done by sending the right market and regulatory signals to developers and producers.

