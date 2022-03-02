Advertisement

ND Senators help introduce bill to cut off Russian petroleum imports

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven (left) and Kevin Cramer (right)
North Dakota Senators John Hoeven (left) and Kevin Cramer (right)(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST
WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined seven other Republican senators Tuesday in introducing Senate legislation to ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil and remove Russian fuels from American supply chains.

The prohibition in the bill would take effect 15 days after enactment and would exclude shipments that are already in transit at that time. On Monday, Canada announced it banned imports of crude oil from Russia.

“Especially at a time when Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine, there is no reason why the U.S. should be importing Russian oil, and this legislation would prohibit further Russian imports,” said Senator Hoeven. “We will continue making the case to the administration to stop blocking domestic energy production and instead empower the production of more energy here at home so we aren’t reliant on our adversaries. Cutting off Russia’s oil industry is key to cutting off revenues funding Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine.”

In addition to Hoeven and Cramer, the legislation was introduced by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kans.), Roger Marshall (R-Kans.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

