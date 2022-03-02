ND officials vote to stop pursuing $69 million in potential gas royalty payments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota officials have decided not to pursue tens of millions of previously-sought funds for the state.

The Board of University and School Lands, which is more commonly known as the Land Board, voted to end their pursuit of $69 million dollars, which they had previously sought for energy development prior to August 2013.

Governor Doug Burgum, who chairs the Land Board, said in a statement,

“Pursuing these old, disputed royalty payments would continue to discourage needed investment in our oil and gas industry, risking significant tax revenues that support North Dakota schools, cities, counties, water infrastructure, research, outdoor recreation and the Legacy Fund.”

The five-member Land Board consists of the Governor, State Superintendent, State Treasurer, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. Although they voted unanimously to stop pursuing the $69 million dollars in potential royalty revenue, they also voted unanimously to continue to appeal a judge’s ruling over other disputed oil and gas royalty payments owed to the state.

