Minotauros preview ‘Magic City’ edition jerseys

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros will don a new look this weekend versus the Austin Bruins.

The Tauros released a peek at the new sweaters the team is calling the ‘Magic City’ edition. The City of Minot seal is featured on a shoulder patch, with a new steam engine logo.

The colors ‘snow white’ and ‘oil gray’ are featured, with a hint of blue, a tribute to the Souris River.

“Only the Best Come North” is written on the jerseys, the motto of the Minot Air Force Base.

“We put that on the jersey as both a tribute to the fine men and women who serve at Minot Air Force base and what that base has meant to this city over the years, as well as a reminder to our players, that, if you’re up here you’re one of the best,” said Ken Oda, the Minotauros Director of Operations.

The Tauros are tied with the Bruins for third place in the division with six weeks remaining in the regular season. The top four teams in each division make the NAHL playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.