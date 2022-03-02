Advertisement

Mandan’s 606 Training is knocking it out of the park

606 Training
606 Training(Station)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business in Mandan is knocking it out of the park. Mandan native, Josh Schaner, opened 606 Training in November of 2021 to help athletes in the Bismarck and Mandan area.

Schaner has worked with over 75 athletes and has a long-standing passion for baseball, winning 11 state championships and 2 National titles before starting his coaching career in 2016. 606 Training offers one-on-one lessons for baseball and softball players who are looking for more in-depth and personal skill development.

“We do any ages really; we have some clients that are seven years old all the way up to college athletes that come in and do some pitching and hitting, too. So, anywhere in between, boys and girls, any skill level, we offer training for any of that,” said Schaner, owner, operator of 606 Training.

Schaner said the idea to start personal training for baseball and softball players was an easy call. He was able to combine his love of baseball with his passion for seeing kids work hard and succeed. If you want more information about prices or booking a session you can go to their website at 606Training.com.

