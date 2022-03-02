Advertisement

Linton man faces felony charges after deputies say he cut open motel walls in quest for money

Daniel Mulske
Daniel Mulske(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emmons County Sheriff’s deputies say a Linton man broke into multiple motel rooms and cut open walls with a steak knife.

Daniel Mulske, 53, is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he caused extensive damage to six rooms at a Linton motel in February. According to court documents, Mulske used his credit card to pick the lock on the rooms and told deputies he had been searching for money he believed to be hidden in the walls of the rooms.

He is charged with 6 counts of burglary and criminal mischief.

Mulske is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Ryan Taraba and Bryce Reisenauer
Officers say they found nearly $80,000 of illicit drugs in car during Morton County traffic stop
Kent Pfaff
Washburn farmer indicted federally, accused of crop insurance fraud

Latest News

File photo: Jon Tester and Steve Daines
Montana senators speak on domestic energy, Keystone XL Pipeline
Retail report
Retail report
Freedom convoy
Freedom convoy
ND trucker convoy to DC
ND trucker convoy to DC
Red light runners
Red light runners