Linton man faces felony charges after deputies say he cut open motel walls in quest for money

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emmons County Sheriff’s deputies say a Linton man broke into multiple motel rooms and cut open walls with a steak knife.

Daniel Mulske, 53, is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he caused extensive damage to six rooms at a Linton motel in February. According to court documents, Mulske used his credit card to pick the lock on the rooms and told deputies he had been searching for money he believed to be hidden in the walls of the rooms.

He is charged with 6 counts of burglary and criminal mischief.

Mulske is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

