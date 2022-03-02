Lifelong bond shared by Kenmare and MLS girls basketball teams

KENMARE AND MOHALL, N.D. – For area high school basketball players, making the Class B State Tournament is a dream come true.

“I couldn’t ask for any better ending. I’ve always dreamt of making it to state and the fact that we’ve done it our senior year I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Madison Moberg, a senior at MLS.

It’s also a wakeup call.

“I try not to think about it too much because I know I’m just going to get down in the dumps,” said Lainey Schmidt, a senior at MLS.

And the end of a dream for many players.

“Seeing how far we’ve come, we’re proud of all of us. But it’s also sad to think that these are my last three games of basketball,” said Brooklyn Rodin, a senior at Kenmare.

With high school graduation a few months away, it’s the first of many endings.

“We’re sisters pretty much. We got that bond,” said Madison Melin, a junior at Kenmare.

A bond that formed over a decade ago, at the Minot Family YMCA Rookies League.

“Those were the days! I loved those,” said Kylie Abernathey, a senior at MLS.

Kylie’s father, Jay, coached the team of future Kenmare and MLS stars.

“I was just extremely competitive when I was younger, I didn’t really get take the fun aspect from basketball. I was more ‘have to win all the time no matter what’,” said Lauren Steeves, a senior at MLS.

Five years ago, just six girls signed up to play for MLS basketball.

“That was a rough year,” said Kylie.

The Mavericks won more games than the previous season, when the team played with a full roster.

“It goes a lot deeper than basketball. It means that we can take anything in our lives and build it from the ground up,” said Lauren.

Once eighth graders on that varsity team, the seniors now lead a roster of 13 strong.

“It doesn’t matter if people tell you that’s not going to happen or there’s no way. I think we’ve proved that anything is possible if you work as a team and put your mind to it,” said Lauren.

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Kenmare, either.

Kate Zimmer, the Honkers’ leading scorer for the past four years, tore her ACL in the first month of the season.

“It happened in an instant, and we all knew what it was,” said Madison Melin, a junior at Kenmare.

Madison Melin was at the scorers’ table substituting into the game when Zimmer went down.

“We got on our knees and started praying,” said Madison Melin.

Kenmare refocused quickly and rebounded by winning the district and region championships.

“I think that’s really special about us. We don’t get down on ourselves, we never give up,” said Brenna Stroklund, a junior at Kenmare.

The Honkers will play defending state champions Grafton; the Mavericks will play Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

“We’re going to go there and do the best we got. (We will) try to make it out on top, but like Coach (Jaime Adams) says, ‘just take it all in and have fun,” said Madison Moberg.

Whichever way this weekend goes, these two teams have already won, together.

The first-round games begin Thursday at the Betty Englestad Arena in Grand Forks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.