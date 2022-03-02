Governor Burgum proclaims March 2 as Day of Prayer for Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum declared today as a Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

To show the state’s support, tonight the Governor’s residence will be lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The proclamation points out many North Dakotans who trace their roots to Ukraine, and that both the U-S and Ukraine share common values, among them freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

