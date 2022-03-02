Advertisement

Governor Burgum proclaims March 2 as Day of Prayer for Ukraine

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum declared today as a Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

To show the state’s support, tonight the Governor’s residence will be lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The proclamation points out many North Dakotans who trace their roots to Ukraine, and that both the U-S and Ukraine share common values, among them freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

