Century High School Cake Eaters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you go to a high school game, you often sit back and watch the students have the time of their lives. For one local school, their student section has always taken it to a different level. Jeff Roberts has this week’s Sports Spotlight.

They call themselves The Cake Eaters. The rowdy, rambunctious group of students that attend as many Century athletic events as possible. Whether you’re a senior, or new to the school, everyone is welcome.

Noah Riedinger, CHS Senior, Basketball Lead: “You know as a freshman you’re thinking ' these old guys are crazy for screaming at players on the field’, and you just think wow, one of these days that’s going to be me, and well it was true because that’s me now.”

Ben Lervick, CHS Activities Director: “You really notice nights that they’re there in full force and nights that they’re not. It just brings a buzz to the gym and it feels like it brings a lot more to the atmosphere and the environment. You know during COVID we lost that, so it’s been nice to get kids back in, and having that experience as fans. It’s such a big piece of that high school experience.”

They make a difference at the games, but before they even show up, they have to decide on a theme.

Austin Glanville, CHS Senior, Hockey Lead: “I like the ‘Jake from State Farm’ theme, that one was kind of funny. Other than that it’s just nice to see blackout, neon, you know people have the face paint on, it’s just cool to see that kind of stuff.”

So the question arises... Why the Cake Eaters?

Lervick: “That name I think has always been kind of synonymous with Century. Every group kind of gets their own tag it seems like, and it seems like that’s the one that has been here and stuck. It was originally coined as kind of an insult to some extent, but I think our kids have taken it and run with it.”

Riedinger: “I don’t know much about the history, I just know we’ve always been the best in the state and it’ll always stay like that. Any sport there is there’s going to be people there, and we’re going to be loud and shake the house.”

For the students, it’s the time of their life. From the staff’s point of view, they can reminisce a bit.

Lervick: “It’s funny because you sit here in these positions now and you go back to the days you were in high school and you remember the things you used to do. You know this year I got to go up to a third-floor box at The (Community) Bowl, and just that view from the top looking down over an entire group of kids and they’re all on the same page and they’re all having fun, that’s really what it’s all about.”

And at the base of every game, theme, and cheer, is pride for their school.

Glanville: “It shows that not only do a lot of people go to Century, but a lot of people have that Patriot Pride. You know all these grandparents will walk in front and yell ‘Go Century!’, and it just shows that everyone in the community has a lot of pride for Century.”

You can catch the student section in full force this weekend at the West Region basketball tournament. With the Spotlight on the Cake Eaters for Your News Leader, I’m Jeff Roberts.

