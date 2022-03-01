Advertisement

Newly created Legislative District 23 Republicans hold delegate convention

Legislative District 23 members
Legislative District 23 members(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. - Population growth in northwest North Dakota over the past decade led to the creation of a new legislative district. On Monday, Republicans held their first-ever delegate convention.

Due to state redistricting during last year’s legislative session, people who were part of Legislative District 2 may now be a part of District 23, namely those in Trenton, Buford, and the north and western parts of Williston. Republican Chair Cole Kratochvil says with the district comes one new state senator and two new state representatives, giving western North Dakota more representation in congress.

“We would like you guys to come out so you can learn about the candidates, so you can be as knowledgeable as you can about who you are voting for because it is brand new. There are no incumbents, no familiar names, so it’s going to be really important to figure out who you are voting for this time around,” said Kratochvil.

He adds that it’s important to confirm your district prior to the upcoming June primary.

“In Williston, it’s 26th Street North, and it wraps around that western part of the city that includes Menards, Sportsman’s (Warehouse), and that area. It runs all the way to the state border including Trenton,” said Kratochvil.

Legislative District 23
Legislative District 23(KFYR)

The district will bring 74 delegates to the GOP state convention on April 1 and 2 to vote on party endorsements and any possible rule changes.

To find out your legislative district, click here.

