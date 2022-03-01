New business in Hettinger has community ‘buzzing’

HETTINGER, N.D – North Dakota is the top honey producing state in the nation. South Dakota comes in second and Montana fifth.

But beekeepers have had to travel as far away as Minnesota, Iowa or even Oregon to get the supplies they need.

Until now.

Commercial Bee Supply opened in Hettinger on January 1 and this new business has created quite a buzz in the small town.

The crew at Commercial Bee Supply is getting ready for the honey flow. They’re building wood hives that will be sold to commercial beekeepers as well as to those who keep bees just as a hobby.

It’s a small part of this new business.

Alan Timm is the sales manager. He grew up in Hettinger, and around bees.

“My grandpa was a beekeeper years ago,” Timm recalled.

Timm partnered with Blake Shook, who is based in Texas, to bring this new business to North Dakota.

“There are a lot of beekeepers within a hundred miles of this area that have had to get their supplies from far away,” said Timm.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the Hettinger community because it is a perfect location, kind of in the center of all commercial beekeeping activities in the Midwest,” added Shook.

While there is a direct benefit to beekeepers, Commercial Bee Supply is also benefiting the community of Hettinger.

“People come here to our community and shop locally that will benefit our community in general,” explained Timm.

Not to mention the new job opportunities. Commercial Bee Supply has already created seven new jobs, and that could grow to more than a dozen. That’s something that’s got this community buzzing with excitement.

You can learn more about Commercial Bee Supply on their website, commercialbeesupply.com.

