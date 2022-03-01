Advertisement

New business in Hettinger has community ‘buzzing’

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HETTINGER, N.D – North Dakota is the top honey producing state in the nation. South Dakota comes in second and Montana fifth.

But beekeepers have had to travel as far away as Minnesota, Iowa or even Oregon to get the supplies they need.

Until now.

Commercial Bee Supply opened in Hettinger on January 1 and this new business has created quite a buzz in the small town.

The crew at Commercial Bee Supply is getting ready for the honey flow. They’re building wood hives that will be sold to commercial beekeepers as well as to those who keep bees just as a hobby.

It’s a small part of this new business.

Alan Timm is the sales manager. He grew up in Hettinger, and around bees.

“My grandpa was a beekeeper years ago,” Timm recalled.

Timm partnered with Blake Shook, who is based in Texas, to bring this new business to North Dakota.

“There are a lot of beekeepers within a hundred miles of this area that have had to get their supplies from far away,” said Timm.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the Hettinger community because it is a perfect location, kind of in the center of all commercial beekeeping activities in the Midwest,” added Shook.

While there is a direct benefit to beekeepers, Commercial Bee Supply is also benefiting the community of Hettinger.

“People come here to our community and shop locally that will benefit our community in general,” explained Timm.

Not to mention the new job opportunities. Commercial Bee Supply has already created seven new jobs, and that could grow to more than a dozen. That’s something that’s got this community buzzing with excitement.

You can learn more about Commercial Bee Supply on their website, commercialbeesupply.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax refund delays
Federal tax refunds delayed again
Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said 52-year-old Jeffrey Ball of Des Lacs and 55-year-old Xin...
Prostitution sting in Ward County leads to charges against Minot Public Schools teacher, California woman
Counterfeit entertainment system
Border agents seize more than $2 million worth of illegal goods headed for ND
Daniel Mulske
Linton man faces felony charges after deputies say he cut open motel walls in quest for money
33-year-old Amanda Adams
Police say they found Mandan woman with nearly $35,000 worth of drugs in backpack

Latest News

To show support for the people of Ukraine, the North Dakota Governor's residence is lit up...
ND Governor’s residence goes blue and yellow for Ukraine
In his State of the Union address, President Biden said he hopes to provide child tax credits...
Childcare costs weigh heavily on Americans
Here in North Dakota, cases have been trending downward significantly for the last few weeks,...
ND health officials discuss moving forward from COVID-19
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers