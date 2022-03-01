Former North Dakota prison guard pleads guilty to smuggling inmate drugs, electronics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota State Penitentiary guard has pleaded guilty to delivering contraband to an inmate.

Prosecutors say in 2020 Matthew Taylor, 39, brought Joshua Gomez, a 35-year-old inmate, a cell phone, sim cards, and a sealed box of cigarettes that investigators say actually contained meth. Prosecutors say he received payments from a Gackle woman for the crimes.

At a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Taylor admitted to delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of an electronic device to an inmate.

A district court judge will schedule Taylor’s sentencing hearing after a presentence investigation is completed.

