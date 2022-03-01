Advertisement

Former North Dakota prison guard pleads guilty to smuggling inmate drugs, electronics

Former North Dakota prison guard pleads guilty
Former North Dakota prison guard pleads guilty(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota State Penitentiary guard has pleaded guilty to delivering contraband to an inmate.

Prosecutors say in 2020 Matthew Taylor, 39, brought Joshua Gomez, a 35-year-old inmate, a cell phone, sim cards, and a sealed box of cigarettes that investigators say actually contained meth. Prosecutors say he received payments from a Gackle woman for the crimes.

At a change of plea hearing Tuesday, Taylor admitted to delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of an electronic device to an inmate.

A district court judge will schedule Taylor’s sentencing hearing after a presentence investigation is completed.

